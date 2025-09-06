Manipur: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests inspects proposed eco-tourism site at Chandel’s Prayer Mount

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Additional Chief Secretary (Textiles, Commerce & Industry) of Manipur, Anurag Bajpai, conducted a field inspection of a proposed eco-tourism site at Prayer Mount in Ralhalam Hill, Lambung Village, Chandel, on September 6. This visit was accompanied by Conservator of Forests (Eastern Circle), Debala Laiphrakpam, and Divisional Forest Officer, Chandel, Dr. N. Munal Meitei. The inspection aimed to explore eco-tourism opportunities in the region.

Upon arrival, the team was warmly welcomed by Lambung's Village Chief, Lh. Noah, along with village authorities and community groups. Bajpai expressed optimism about the site's potential as a major eco-tourism destination in Manipur’s southern tribal district. He acknowledged the area's scenic beauty and strategic location, which could enhance local employment and economic opportunities. Bajpai highlighted the project’s scope for generating employment and economic opportunities for the local community, stressing the government’s facilitator role in its development.

Bajpai emphasized the need for sustainable practices, urging villagers to protect the region’s wildlife and avi-fauna to sustain tourist interest and advised a gradual shift from jhum cultivation to bamboo plantation in barren areas to meet growing industrial demand. The Lambung Village Authority assured full cooperation in bringing the proposed project to fruition, envisioning it as a unique tourist attraction in the state.

Following the eco-tourism site visit, Bajpai inspected the newly constructed Industrial Estate in Chandel. Accompanied by MANIDCO Managing Director Shri Roman and other officials, Bajpai reviewed the construction progress. He noted the urgency of completing pending works and directed MANIDCO to complete finishing work within 10 days to ensure timely handover to the Department of Textiles, Commerce & Industry. Bajpai also directed the inclusion of essential infrastructure like a drainage system and Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), which were not covered in the original DPR.

Concluding his visit, Bajpai held a meeting with Chandel Forest Division staff, including Range Officers and Forest Guards. He praised their vigilance in patrolling and preventing illegal transport of forest produce, directing them to intensify preparedness for the upcoming dry season, which is prone to forest fires and illegal poppy cultivation. Bajpai underscored the importance of collaboration with Police, NAB, and other relevant agencies to eradicate illicit cultivation and strengthen forest fire prevention efforts through village-level committees.