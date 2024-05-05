The Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) informed that investigations into 30 murder cases have been stuck without progress for anywhere between 10 to 30 years in Thoubal district, Manipur.

The MHRC, led by its Chairperson, Justice Utpalendu Bikash Saha (retd), took decisive action by serving notices to pertinent police officials demanding accountability and prompt action on these long-standing cases.

During a recent surprise inspection conducted by Justice Saha at the Thoubal Police Station and Thoubal Women Police Station, the dire reality of these unresolved murder cases came to light. The MHRC's scrutiny revealed a disconcerting state of affairs, where investigations into these cases had remained stagnant for decades.

Expressing profound concern over the prolonged delay in these investigations, Justice Saha stated the detrimental impact on both the families of the victims and the accused individuals. The MHRC stated that the protracted investigative process not only deprived the aggrieved parties of a fair trial but also amounted to a grave injustice.

In a scathing notice addressed to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Range-II), Superintendent of Police, Thoubal, and the Officer-in-Charge of Thoubal Police Station, Justice Saha emphasized the imperative for swift action to rectify the situation. The MHRC highlighted the fundamental right of every citizen to timely and impartial justice, asserting that the persistent delays were untenable.

The MHRC's notice further highlighted the necessity for accountability within the police administration, calling upon the Home Commissioner and Director General of Police to intervene and ensure expedited investigations.