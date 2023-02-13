Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 13 said that the problem of drug menace in the state is getting serious. To uproot it for better and health society, the state government had launched war on drugs.

Stating the purpose of launching of war on drug mission, the Chief Minister said that with the vision to have good and healthy society in future, war on drugs was started but not to create any kind of enmity or grudges against anybody.

He stated this during a flag-in ceremony of Organic Farming Educational Tour at IGAR South, Mantripukhri on February 13. The team comprising of 20 youth from Sajik Tampak area was flagged off on February 4 to Sikkim from Kakching for Skill Training on Organic Farming.

Promotion of organic farming can be an alternative means of livelihood to prevent poppy cultivation in the state of Manipur, he added and highly appreciated Assam Rifles for taking up the initiative of providing such highly beneficial training programme amid the state is reeling under illegal massive poppy cultivation.

He also said that the state government is incapable to provide government job to every individual. But to address unemployment problem, the state government had launched Start Up scheme. People should try to access the benefit of the scheme instead of just running after government.

He also acknowledged the contribution of the Assam Rifles mainly in counter insurgency operations and guarding the border and destruction of illegal poppy cultivation.

The 20-member team was led by Major Kunal Banerjee of the 15 Assam Rifles. During the tour, the team visited various organic farming institutes and interacted with many organic farmers and witnessed the techniques employed by them.

Major General Rajan Sherawat, IGAR (South) and other officers of Assam Rifles, villagers from Sajik Tampak and nearby areas also attended the function.

Later in the day the Chief Minister also visited and inspected the ongoing work at the Sangai Ethnic Park at Moirang Khunou and said preparation for the upcoming G-20 events in the state are almost complete with the blessings of the people.

Chief Minister urged the people to showcase their best hospitality towards the visiting international delegates and to ensure that there are no disturbances like bandhs, blockades. Let us all show calm, peaceful and developing State to the visiting delegates so that they may want to set up businesses, establishments in the State, he added.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Tribal Affairs and Hills Minister Letpao Haokip, Education Minister Th. Basanta, MLA Moirang AC Thongam Shanti Singh, Chairman LDA M. Asnikumar, Chief Secretary, Administrative Secretaries, Head of Departments, DC and SP Bishnupur among others.