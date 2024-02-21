A group of women vendors who had resolved to launch a cease-work strike from today February 21 onwards in retaliation against the arrest of six individuals, have called off the proposed bandh due to Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination that began today.

Tension broke out inside the Cheirap Court Complex in Imphal East today as many irate protestors agitated against the arrest of six individuals claiming that they were civilians.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) fired tear gas shells inside the court complex to control the protestors resulting in injuring protestors including one video journalist.

Court officials and advocates condemned the act of firing tear gas shells on the campus and questioned the authorisation of such measures.

Despite people from various sections demanding to release of six persons who were arrested on the alleged charges of recent arms and ammunition from 5th IRB Chingarel Tejpur without any condition, judicial remand has been given to them till March 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, Manipur CM N Biren Singh urged the people to refrain from causing any trouble and maintain amidst the start of the state board examinations.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) has commenced the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination 2024 today.

Amid the ongoing unrest in the state, a total of 31,351 students are set to participate in the examination across 111 centres.

This year, there has been a decline in the number of students and exam centres due to the prevailing situation in Manipur. In comparison, the HSSLCE 2023 saw a participation of 36,000 students across 120 centres. The participating students this year hail from 236 higher secondary schools affiliated to COHSEM.

Also read: Manipur: Irate protestors agitate against arrest of six individuals in Imphal West, security force resort to tear gas