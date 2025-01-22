Coordination Committee (CorCom), an apex body of six banned insurgent groups in Manipur has announced an 18-hour shutdown across state on January 26, rejecting India's Republic Day celebrations as a "colonial replica" that undermines local identity.

The shutdown will be enforced from midnight to 6 pm, with emergency medical services exempted. CorCom has urged residents to stay indoors and boycott all Republic Day events.

In a strongly-worded statement, the group accused New Delhi of using security forces, particularly the Assam Rifles, to maintain control through "divide and decimate" strategies inherited from British colonial rule. They pointed to the deployment of paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies as evidence of what they termed a "militarised state."

CorCom claimed India's democratic system has become increasingly autocratic, citing unnamed global democracy watchdogs. They alleged the government uses propaganda and "false indoctrination" to create divisions while suppressing local movements in Manipur, which they refer to as Kangleipak.

Essential services like medical emergencies will remain accessible during the shutdown period. However, all other public activities supporting Republic Day observances have been prohibited by the group.