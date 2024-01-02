The Revolutionary People's Front (RPF), a proscribed group from Manipur, has given forth a clarification regarding the firing incident in Thoubal district's Lilong Chingjao which left four persons dead and fourteen others injured.

Amidst strong condemnation pouring from various sections of soceity regarding yesterday's firing incident, the proscribed group talked of the circumstances under which the incident unfolded.

As per a press release issued by the RPF signed by its leader Bangkim, it was stated on Monday at around 8 pm, some cadres of RPF had tried apprehend an alleged drug lord identified as Mohammad Hassan from Lilong Chingjao. The outfit said that they had already warned the person earlier several times to halt his alleged drug trafficking activities.

The RPF further said that some people in the area tried to stop them from apprehending the alleged drug trader and and even tried to snatch their weapons. The outfit further said its cadres opened blank fire in the air to disperse the mob but the irate crowd became even more uncontrollable.

Eventually, the RPF stated that its cadres had to leave the accused behind and tried to flee the spot. However, the outfit alleged that some people opened fire at them, and in retaliation they had to fire back.

"RPF expresses deepest condolences to those who had their lives and injury to others in the incident. RPF is initiating an inquiry into the incident," said the press statement.

Noteworthy is that the clarification by the RPF comes in the wake of the firing incident in Lilong Chingjao which saw four persons dead and fourteen others injured.

The armed persons reportedly came in four vehicles and were wearing police uniforms. Commotion reportedly followed the incident and two of the vehicles used by the perpetrators were set on fire by an angry mob.

Following the firing incident, indefinite curfew has been imposed in all Valley districts in view of the incident. Additional forces were also been reportedly moved to sensitive places where trouble may occur.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had appealed for peace in the state and asked people not to take law into their hands and cooperate with the authorities. He had also assured that the perpetrators would be apprehended soon.

