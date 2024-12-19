The Ministry of Home Affairs has reinstated Protected Area Permits (PAP) in Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland, marking a significant shift in the region's security protocol. The move comes as authorities grapple with concerns over cross-border movement from neighbouring countries.

Foreign visitors to these northeastern states must now obtain PAPs under the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958, establishing stricter monitoring of international travellers. The decision reinforces existing security frameworks in these sensitive border regions.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has raised alarm over statements from an unverified group calling itself the "Kuki-Zo Council." State authorities confirm no such organisation is officially registered in Manipur, casting doubt on its legitimacy and intentions.

The state government particularly noted the group's reference to "Lamka" as a headquarters, stating no such district exists within Manipur's administrative boundaries. This discrepancy has prompted authorities to launch a police investigation, with plans to file an FIR.

The state government emphasised its commitment to maintaining peace and warned against actions that could destabilize ongoing peace initiatives in the region. Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor the situation as investigations proceed.