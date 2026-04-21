Manipur protest over blast victims erupts into clashes with police

Clashes broke out between protesters and security forces during a torch rally in Imphal on Monday night, April 20, as anger continued over the death of two children in a recent bomb blast in Bishnupur district.

The children were killed in an explosion at Tronglaobi on April 7, triggering daily protests across the valley districts. Demonstrators have been demanding accountability and stronger action following the incident.

Police said a seven-kilometre torch rally, which began at Mayai Lambi and moved towards Keishamthong in Imphal West district, turned confrontational when participants attempted to move beyond the permitted route. Protesters sought to advance towards Keisampat, an area close to key administrative locations, despite restrictions.

Security forces used tear gas to disperse the crowd after hundreds of demonstrators defied curfew orders and clashed with personnel. According to officials, protesters hurled stones and iron pellets using catapults, posing a risk to security personnel who were outnumbered.

Curfew restrictions remain in place across five valley districts, prohibiting movement outside homes between 5 pm and 5 am.

Police have arrested 19 individuals in connection with curfew violations and related offences, including road blockades and damage to public property. The arrests were made from different parts of Imphal West on April 19.

Meanwhile, a separate candlelight vigil was held in Ukhrul district on Monday night to mourn two civilians killed in an ambush in the TM Kasom area on April 18. Civil society organisations from both hill and valley regions condemned the killings, alleging that the victims were targeted by armed militants using sniper fire.