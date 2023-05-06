A large number of protestors stormed the FCI godown situated at Sangaiprou in Manipur on May 5, leading to a scuffle in which one person was injured. Police personnel tried to control the situation by dispersing and hurling tear gas shells. This incident comes after violent protests rocked the state, with churches, schools, houses, vehicles, and several properties set ablaze by violent protestors on May 4th.

According to state government sources, 14 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed and more are on their way to control the situation. IndiaToday NE team visited the affected areas of Ground Zero today and witnessed the aftermath of the violence. The situation in Manipur remains tense, with mobs continuing to protest in some areas.

The violent protests were sparked by the ATSUM solidarity march on May 3rd, which led to communal tensions across the state. Churches, schools, houses, and commercial properties were destroyed by the enraged mob. Even a children's home, established in 1972, was not spared by the violent protestors.

Although the situation appears to be under control, the people of Manipur are hoping that the situation will be resolved quickly and peacefully. The need for peace and calm is urgent, as the violent protests have claimed several lives, although the state government has not disclosed the number of casualties citing security reasons.