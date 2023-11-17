State nodal officer of the National Mental Health Programme, National Health Mission Manipur, Dr Athokpam Ranita, stressed the necessity of promoting daycare centres for mental health treatment in states like Manipur where there is a high rate of mental health issues.

She stated this during the one-day awareness programme on the initiation of the Day Care Centre for Severe Mentally Ill Persons" held today. The programme was organised by the Centre for Women Development, Keishamthong Elangbam Leikai in Imphal West district in association with the National Mental Health Programme, the National Health Mission.

Addressing the function as one of the praesidium members, Ranita said that the concept of daycare mental health treatment is new to a state, even in India as well unlike advanced countries. Considering the high disease burden rate of mental illness in Manipur, the promotion of daycare centres for mental health is need of hour.



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"Daycare is more than an outpatient department but less than a full-fledged hospital. As such opening more daycare treatment for mental health would help to reduce the number of mental illnesses," she explained while encouraging those who run daycare centres for mental health treatment.

She further said that there is an acute shortage of manpower for the implementation of a national mental health programme. Nevertheless, with all possible efforts, the said program is executed in all the districts of Manipur.

Ranita highlighted that the onslaught of ongoing conflict hugely impacted the mental health of the state irrespective of age group or gender. People should extend support, help, and develop a positive vibe in this critical period to keep mental illness at bay to some extent.

Member of Centre for Women Development, Tangjakhombi Yambem had briefed about how their daycare centre which is going to be christened as "Ray of Hope" will operate.

The programme was also attended by a clinical psychologist, National Mental Programme, NHM Manipur, M Herojit and a retired senior specialist, Public Health, Dr H Ibemcha as a praesidium member.