Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Manipur Police recovered 1.137 kg of psychotropic drug WY tablets along Assam-Manipur border on January 5.

Acting on specific inputs, a joint operation was launched amid current internal situation in Manipur wherein miscreants are attempting to exploit the current situation by smuggling contraband and drugs across insterstate borders.

As per sources, a total of 1.137kg of Psychotropic Drug WY Tablets of approximate cost Rs 1.5 Crore was recovered from the bordering area of Assam and Manipur. The apprehended miscreant along with seized drugs was handed over to Jiribam Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The local civil society leaders commended the efforts of Assam Rifles Jiribam in curbing the Drug Menace to save the youth’s future.

Also read: Bangladesh: Passenger train set on fire in Dhaka ahead of country's general election, 4 dead