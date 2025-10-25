Manipur: Public anger mounts over alleged JJM scam in Senapati district

The Senapati district has come under intense public scrutiny following explosive revelations about alleged large-scale corruption in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

A public talk show organised by The Times of Senapati in collaboration with Youth Rise for Change at the DRDA Conference Hall brought the issue to the forefront, drawing a packed audience and sharp criticism of local authorities.

Social activist R. K. Paul Chawang presented compelling evidence, including photographs and data, exposing a massive gap between official reports of “Functional Tap Household Connections” (FTHC) and the actual ground reality, where most households reportedly remain without water supply. “The people of Senapati deserve clean water and transparency in governance,” Chawang said, demanding that the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) release audited statements, utilization certificates, and bills for both JJM and NDB projects.

Former NEC Director (HRD) Kh. Siile Anthony condemned the entrenched corruption plaguing the system, describing it as a “rot that continues to harm the lives of the rural poor.” He urged collective action to dismantle corrupt structures at both state and district levels.



Also Read: “Run for dreams, not drugs”: Gunchu Marathon unites Manipur’s youth in Kangpokpi

Meanwhile, PHED Executive Engineer Gaijinlung Thaimei acknowledged discrepancies in the project and assured that corrective steps would be taken by November 2025. However, his assurances were met with scepticism from the audience, which demanded full accountability and transparency in the project’s execution.

The event concluded with unanimous calls for an independent investigation, strict punishment of those responsible, and immediate steps to ensure honest implementation of government schemes in the district.

Key Demands:

Independent inquiry into the alleged JJM scam

Disclosure of audited financial records and utilization certificates

Strict action against officials involved

Greater transparency and accountability in water supply projects