Manipur publishes final electoral rolls, total electorate stands at 19.60 lakh

Final photo electoral rolls for all 60 Assembly constituencies in Manipur were published on September 6, putting the state’s total electorate at 19,60,620.

The final rolls include 9,53,350 male electors, 10,06,962 female electors and 308 third-gender electors. The elector-population ratio stands at 51.99, while the gender ratio is 1,056.

Electors have been advised to verify their names in the final rolls at the offices of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Booth Level Officers (BLOs). The rolls are also available for download through the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur.

The final figures follow an extensive revision exercise. Before the draft roll was published on May 18, the state had 20,93,076 registered electors — 10,10,317 men, 10,82,459 women and 300 third-gender electors.

During the enumeration exercise, 19,34,399 enumeration forms were received. A total of 1,58,677 electors whose forms were not received were left out of the draft roll. The exclusions covered electors identified as absent, deceased, shifted, duplicated or falling under other categories.

The draft electoral roll published on July 5 contained 19,34,399 electors.

As part of the verification process, notices were issued to 91,178 unmapped electors and 11,30,655 electors flagged for logical discrepancies. In all, 12,21,833 notices were issued.

After hearings and verification of documents, 26,362 electors were found ineligible. The reasons included inadequate documentation, absence, death, shifting and duplication.

The claims and objections period, which ran from July 5 to August 4, saw 96,985 claims and objections processed. Following the exercise, 56,871 electors were added to the rolls, while 30,650 were deleted.

The final rolls also include the service voters’ list, published on September 6 with July 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. The number of enrolled service electors stands at 20,819.

Copies of the final photo electoral rolls for each Assembly constituency were handed over to authorised representatives of recognised national and state political parties at a meeting held on Sunday.