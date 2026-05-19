Manipur pushes AI-driven governance for tribal development under Janjatiya Garima Utsav

In a major step towards technology-driven governance and tribal empowerment, the Tribal Research Institute (TRI), Government of Manipur, organised a high-level one-day seminar on “Capitalizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Tribal Development and Efficient Governance” under the nationwide Janjatiya Garima Utsav initiative.

Held at the Directorate of Tribal Affairs & Hills Conference Hall, the programme brought together over 150 officials and staff from the Tribal Affairs & Hills Department, Autonomous District Councils, Manipur Tribal Development Corporation (MTDC), Ashram Schools and allied institutions in both physical and virtual modes.

The seminar focused on integrating Artificial Intelligence into governance systems to improve public service delivery, transparency, administrative efficiency and inclusive development, particularly in tribal and remote hill areas.

Addressing the gathering, Additional Chief Secretary of the TA & Hills Department, Vivek Kumar Dewangan, IAS, described AI as a “force multiplier” capable of transforming governance without replacing human manpower. He stressed that AI could help governments overcome bureaucratic delays, strengthen welfare implementation, improve decision-making and ensure faster and more transparent delivery of public services.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, who addressed the seminar virtually, said AI-driven governance systems could significantly improve healthcare, education, welfare monitoring and policy implementation in Manipur’s hill districts where developmental challenges remain acute.

She emphasised that adopting emerging technologies responsibly is essential for building transparent, citizen-centric and future-ready governance systems.

Director of TA & Hills/TRI, Rangnamei Rang Peter, IAS, welcomed participants and highlighted the need for institutional capacity building to effectively utilise Artificial Intelligence in governance.

Technical sessions were conducted by experts from SeMT (DIT), Manipur, including Deepa Ngangbam, Bitom Singh Khuraijam and Md. Hassan Ali, who demonstrated practical AI applications in governance, development planning and administrative management.

The seminar concluded with a collective call for collaborative and accountable use of AI to strengthen tribal welfare, improve institutional efficiency and ensure governance reaches even the remotest communities.

The programme forms part of the nationwide Janjatiya Garima Utsav celebrations being observed by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs from May 11 to June 7, 2026, aimed at honouring the identity, heritage and contributions of tribal communities while promoting inclusive development and empowerment initiatives.