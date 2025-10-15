Manipur pushes for stronger sports ecosystem in northeast at high-level meeting

Manipur took centre stage today as the state hosted the 2nd High-Level Task Force Meeting on the Promotion of Sports in the North Eastern Region via video conferencing. The session, co-chaired by the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, focused on boosting grassroots talent and building a sustainable sports ecosystem.

The meeting brought together senior officials from the North Eastern Council, state sports departments, and representatives from Mizoram and Nagaland. Key discussions revolved around improving infrastructure, coaching, talent identification, local leagues, competitions, and sports science, with an emphasis on public-private collaboration.

Scindia stressed that strengthening sports in the Northeast requires more than infrastructure. He called for dedicated coaches, grassroots scouting, and the establishment of local academies and leagues to develop young athletes. “Success depends on practical measures like coaching and talent identification, not just facilities,” he said.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, highlighted the government’s commitment to providing athletes with training, exposure, and infrastructure to excel at national and international levels.

Governor Bhalla underscored the importance of leveraging each state’s unique strengths, supporting local talent, and expanding opportunities for young players through leagues and training programs. He also praised the Central Government’s efforts to enhance sports infrastructure and nurture talent across the Northeast.