Manipur pushes organic farming, cuts dependence on chemical fertilisers

Manipur minister Y. Khemchand Singh on June 15 said the state government is taking steps to reduce farmers' dependence on chemical fertilisers and promote sustainable agricultural practices through organic farming.

Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony of fertiliser distribution trucks and the launch of the organic fertiliser initiative 'Oorja' under the Chief Minister's flagship programme for Kharif 2026, Singh said organic fertilisers are being provided to farmers at subsidised rates.

The minister said farmers can avail organic fertilisers at ₹250 per bag against the market price of ₹480 under the Oorja initiative, aimed at encouraging sustainable farming practices.

Singh noted that around 1.8 lakh bags of urea were distributed in September last year. To address concerns regarding shortages and distribution, fertilisers are now being supplied based on Aadhaar cards, farmer registration cards and location-specific requirements to ensure transparency and equitable allocation.

He said nearly two lakh bags of urea are currently available in stock and that there is no shortage of fertilisers in the state. Distribution will be carried out on a need basis after verification of necessary documents, while agriculture department officials will closely monitor the process across all districts.

Highlighting the government's focus on organic cultivation, Singh said around 4,000 hectares of land have already been brought under organic farming, with efforts underway to bring an additional 4,000 hectares under organic cultivation in the state.

The initiative is aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture, improving soil health and reducing reliance on chemical inputs across Manipur.