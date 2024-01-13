The much talked about Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, to be helmed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is set to kick off tomorrow from Manipur's Thoubal district.

In a press meet today in Imphal, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced that the Yatra would kick off from Thoubal town tomorrow. He informed that Rahul Gandhi would be reaching Imphal tomorrow at 11 am.

"The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will start tomorrow from Thoubal. Rahul ji will be reaching at 11 am in Imphal and will head straight to the Khongjom War Memorial. The Bharat Jodo Yatra was a transformational moment for Indian politics. Taking that momentum forward, Rahul ji is beginning the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Bharat Jodo Yatra was the first step and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is the next step," said Ramesh.

Ramesh also said that for the next eleven days, Rahul Gandhi would be leading the Yatra in five states of the Northeast.

"6,200 kilometers, about 66 days, we starting tomorrow. And for the next ten to eleven days, we will be in the Northeast part of our country. Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, back to Assam, Meghalaya, and then we enter the other states. For the next eleven days, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be led by Rahul Gandhi in five Northeastern states," he said.

Ramesh also said that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is being launched to fight against the injustices meted out by the Narendra Modi led BJP government in the last ten years.

"Prime Minister is showing the golden dreams of the Amrit Kaal. Truth is that the last ten years have been of injustice. They want to make people forget the injustice of the last ten years. In the last ten years, there have been injustices in terms of social, economic and political. Keep these injustices in mind, the Yatra has been taken out. The foundation of the preamble of the constitution is justice. Hence the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is being now taken out," he said.

The Congress leader also said that for the next two months, during the course of the Yatra, Rahul Gandhi would be holding public meetings and would be meeting various socio-political organisations. Ramesh also said that during this period, Rahul Gandhi will be putting forth before the people the points which the Congress would be bringing forth to offer justice to the people of the country.

Ramesh also said that it is an ideological Yatra and not an election related one.

Noteworthy is that earlier the Congress said that the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be flagged off from a private ground in Manipur's Thoubal district on January 14, instead of state capital Imphal.

Congress's Manipur president Keisham Meghachandra had said that permission was sought to begin the Yatra from the Hapta Kangjeibung ground in Imphal but the state government gave the go-ahead with certain conditions, forcing to move the venue around 34 km at the last moment.

The Yatra, to be led by Rahul Gandhi and other top Congress leaders, is slated to reach Assam on January 18 after being flagged off from Thoubal tomorrow.

The eight-day Assam leg of the Yatra will continue till January 25 and cover 17 districts of the state, party sources said.