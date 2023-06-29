Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has returned to Imphal after his two-day visit to Manipur was disrupted when a mob halted his convoy near the Bishnupur police station. The incident, which occurred on June 29, raised concerns about the government's role in preventing Gandhi from visiting relief camps and engaging with the people outside Imphal.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has voiced his confusion and raised concerns following the unexpected halt of the convoy carrying party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Venugopal expressed his bewilderment, stating, "We are not able to understand why they have stopped us. People are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi." The unexpected interruption of the convoy has created uncertainty and speculation regarding the motives behind the police's actions and the potential implications for Gandhi's visit to the state.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed his disappointment over the situation, stating, "It is most unfortunate that the Modi Government is preventing Rahul Gandhi from visiting relief camps and interacting with the people outside Imphal." Ramesh emphasized that Gandhi's visit was part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, an initiative to connect with diverse sections of society. He further criticized the government's decision to hinder Gandhi's efforts to listen to all sections of the Manipuri society and provide a healing touch.

The incident took place as Gandhi's convoy was en route to Churachandpur, where victims of the recent violence are residing in relief camps. The mob's actions and the state police obstructed the Congress leader's path.

In a related development, reports of fresh incidents of firing emerged from the Kangpokpi district just ahead of Rahul Gandhi's arrival in Manipur. Armed miscreants carrying sophisticated weapons targeted Tangnaum and L Munlai villages under Kangpokpi district. No casualties were reported at the time of filing this report.