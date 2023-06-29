Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has finally arrived in Churachandpur. Gandhi visited a relief camp housing those affected by the ongoing violence in Manipur. Despite facing a brief halt of his convoy in Bishnupur on June 29, Gandhi's resolve to visit the relief camps and engage with the displaced individuals remains undeterred.

The clashes between the Meiteis and Kukis have caused significant distress among the local population, resulting in many being displaced from their homes. Gandhi's visit aims to lend support to those affected and offer his assistance in resolving the escalating tensions.

However, the unexpected interruption of Gandhi's convoy near the Bishnupur police station has raised questions about the motives behind such actions. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal expressed his confusion, stating, "We are not able to understand why they have stopped us. People are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi."