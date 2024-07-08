Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited a relief camp set up at Jiribam Higher Secondary School during his visit to Manipur and spoke to the internally displaced people, who have been affected by the year-long ethnic violence, living there.

Hours before the scheduled visit of the Leader of the Opposition, armed miscreants attacked security forces in the Faiton Area. According to reports, unidentified assailants opened fire on the security personnel, prompting them to retaliate. Sources indicate that several security personnel were injured during the exchange.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today visited a relief camp set up at Jiribham Higher Secondary School during his visit to Manipur pic.twitter.com/AtcAZb5ZvI — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

Gandhi's visit to Manipur, didn't go quite well with the BJP. Party IT cell chief Amit Malviya criticised him and accused him of indulging in "sick tragedy tourism". He alleged that the violence in Manipur was the Congress's legacy.

"The ethnic conflict in Manipur is a legacy of the Congress party. The state has witnessed the killing of civilians, police and Army personnel for decades, while Congress was in power," Malviya said in a post on X.