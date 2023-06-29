Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Moirang in Manipur was abruptly cancelled due to inclement weather conditions. Earlier ,Gandhi arrived in Churachandpur, where he visited a relief camp housing those affected by the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Manipur government is "stopping him" after his convoy was blocked at Bishnupur. He said it was "very unfortunate" and said he came to the violence-hit state to "listen to all my brothers and sisters".

I came to listen to all my brothers and sisters of Manipur.



People of all communities are being very welcoming and loving. It’s very unfortunate that the government is stopping me.



Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority. pic.twitter.com/WXsnOxFLIa — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 29, 2023

On June 29, Rahul Gandhi arrived in Manipur with the intent to address the pressing issues and offer support to the affected communities. After landing in the state capital of Imphal, Gandhi embarked on his journey to Churachandpur to meet the people residing in the relief camps, seeking solace and assistance amidst the turmoil.

Unfortunately, his convoy encountered a roadblock in Bishnupur, halting their progress. The situation escalated as protests erupted, with the locals clashing with the police in a display of discontent. In response, the police resorted to using tear gas to disperse the protesters, leading to a tense standoff.

To ensure his safety and continue his mission, Rahul Gandhi had to make a difficult decision. He returned to the airport and swiftly boarded a helicopter, which took him to Churachandpur. Undeterred by the obstacles faced, Gandhi pressed on to fulfill his commitment of reaching out to the displaced individuals seeking refuge in the relief camp.

Upon his arrival in Churachandpur, Rahul Gandhi interacted with the residents of the relief camp. He listened to their harrowing stories and offered his support and solidarity during their time of crisis.