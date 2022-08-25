Union Minister of State for Railways, Darshana Jardosh, has assured that the ongoing construction work of the Jiribam–Tupul Railway, which will reach Imphal via Jiribam, under the Railway Project taken up by Indian Railways, will be completed by the year 2023.

The Union Minister, Darshana Jardosh, made the statement during a press conference held today at the Hotel Imphal, North AOC.

The press conference was attended by Northern Frontier Railways General Manager Anshul Gupta.

The Union Minister of State for Railways, speaking in the press conference, said that the railway work to reach Tupul, after it was hit by massive landslides at Marangmei, Noney, has resumed.

She stated that the 135-kilometer-long railway project, which will connect Imphal to Jiribam following the completion of the Tupul railway, is on track to be completed as soon as possible.

"There is also a process to open hotels and restaurants on the first floor of every station for tourists visiting the state once the railway project is completed," added the minister.

Union Minister Darshana Jardosh also stated that various projects to establish picnic areas near the railway tunnel will be undertaken as part of this railway project.



On Wednesday, the union minister inspected the Imphal-Jiribam Railway project in Manipur and reviewed the progress of the under-construction project.

The Jiribam to Imphal railway project, which is being built at an estimated cost of about Rs 14,322 crore, will have 11 stations and use the nation's broad gauge network to connect five districts of Manipur from Jiribam to Imphal.

The 111-km Manipur railway project also includes the construction of a pier bridge with a height of 141 metres close to Khumji in the Noney district. The will be the world's tallest pier bridge.