The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for most districts of Manipur, including Chandel and Tengnoupal, forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by high-speed winds, thunderstorms, and lightning until June 2, 2025. In response, district authorities have urged residents to stay vigilant and take precautionary measures to ensure safety.

The Tengnoupal District Administration has warned of increased risks of landslides and mudslides, particularly in hilly and steep areas. Residents have been advised to avoid unstable zones, especially during and after periods of heavy rain.

In Bishnupur District, the public — especially those living near riverbanks — have been alerted to the risk of flood erosion due to incessant rainfall in the Manipur valley. People are advised to monitor river levels closely and report any signs of flooding or landslides.

Chandel authorities have urged the public to take the following precautions:

Stay informed, keep yourself updated with the latest weather forecasts and warnings issued by local, state, and national authorities. Ignore rumours and stay calm and do not panic.



Reinforce old doors and windows and secure loose objects in your houses.



Prepare an emergency kit with essential items such as non-perishable foods, water, torch lights, first aid supplies, medicines for safety and survival.



Stay away from flood prone areas, landslide prone areas, rivers, and streams and immediately move toward safer places.



Stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel if possible.



Any incident may be reported to the below mentioned helpline numbers or contact your respective Sub Divisional Officers.

District administrations remain on high alert, and emergency response teams are being mobilized to safeguard lives and property.

For any emergency contact and assistance, the Helpline Numbers are as follows: