Squadron Leader Rajkumar Herojit made a mark at the 24th National Para Swimming Championship, clinching two gold medals and a silver. The championship, which took place in Panjim, Goa, from October 19 to 22, saw top para-athletes from across the country competing in various categories. Herojit's remarkable performance stood out as he secured gold in both the men's 100-meter breaststroke SB4 and 50-meter breaststroke SB4 events, along with a silver in the 200-meter Individual Medley SM5.

Limited to just three individual events per athlete, Herojit demonstrated his prowess by medaling in all three competitions, cementing his status as one of the standout swimmers at the event. His achievements were a testament to his dedication and rigorous training, reflecting the determination to overcome challenges and excel in para-sports.

Currently serving with the Indian Air Force (IAF), Herojit dedicated his victories to the IAF, his supportive Services team, coaches, family, and the people of his home state, Manipur. His achievements at the national level add to a growing list of accolades, as he previously represented India at the 4th Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China, from October 22 to October 28, 2023. For his representation at the Asian Para Games, he was honored with a symbolic cheque at the 2024 Sanaroishingee Numit (Players’ Day), further recognizing his contributions to the sport and the nation.



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