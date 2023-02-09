Rajya Sabha MP of Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba raised a demand urging to allow to include one of the optional paper of civil services examination, Manipuri Literature in both Meitei Mayek and Bengali script.

The MP had brought up the said matter on February 8 during the ongoing parliamentary session as special motion.

Sanajaoba who is also titular king of Manipur said that the state has been using Bengali script for quite a long time.

But Meitei Mayek (script of Manipur) has been included in school education since 2006 with an objective to preserve and promote the script.

The state has produced students who had completed Manipuri literature in Meitei Mayek script. As such UPSC just allowing to appear Manipuri Literature as optional subject in Bengali script shatters the dream of many UPSC aspirants from the state. There is a need to change the rule of UPSC that just allowing to appear Manipuri Literature as an optional subject of civil service examination in Bengali script, he added.

“Many student bodies of the state also urged the state government in connection with the said demand for several times. Therefore, leader of the house should consider inclusion of Meitei Mayek script in UPSC exam above the Bengali script as a matter of serious concern and address the grievances of UPSC aspirants,” he added while drawing attention of floor of the house.