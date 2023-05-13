The 100 BN RAF Command of Sh. G.P.Uniyal was deployed for law and order duty in Imphal, Manipur by the orders of IGP (Ops) Directorate and IGP (RAF Sector) New Delhi 02 Coy.

The Rapid Action Force was deployed to restore peace and harmony in Imphal, Manipur, following the orders of the IGP (Ops) Directorate and IGP (RAF Sector) New Delhi 02 Coy. The 100 BN RAF Command of Sh. G.P.Uniyal was responsible for law and order duty in the area.

The deployment of the Rapid Action Force began on May 5 and meetings were held on May 9 and May 11 respectively.

The deployment of the 100 BN RAF Command took place in Imphal, Manipur, and meetings were held in the areas of Dewlahland, Namdulong, and nearby regions.

The deployment of the Rapid Action Force was prompted by the law and order situation in Imphal, Manipur. Meetings were held to address the situation and establish a channel of communication between security forces and the general population.

Meetings were organized with peace committees consisting of the heads of civil society and pastors of the churches of Dewlahland, Namdulong, and nearby areas. The Commandant of 100 BN RAF, Sh. G.P.Uniyal, interacted with the heads of civil societies and pastors of churches of the areas of Dewlahland and Namdulong, stating that peace and harmony are necessary for society to flourish and develop, and the Rapid Action Force is committed to restoring them in Manipur.

The civil society heads expressed their gratitude and faith towards the work done by Rapid Action Force in the last few days in Manipur. The pastors of the churches in the area of Dewlahland and Namdulong said that the general population of Imphal is feeling secure and safe by the presence of the Rapid Action Force.