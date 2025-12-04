Manipur rebel groups demand public apology from Sangai Festival participants

A coalition of five proscribed insurgent groups in Manipur has issued a stern ultimatum to all individuals and organisations that took part in the recently concluded Sangai Festival, demanding a public apology by December 10.

The groups termed participation in the event a “betrayal” of the thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) still languishing in relief camps.

The state’s flagship cultural festival was held from November 21 to 30, even as IDPs continued protests seeking safe return to their homes. Since ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities erupted in May 2023, at least 260 people have been killed, and thousands remain displaced.

In a joint statement, the Kangleipak Communist Party, Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup, People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, PREPAK (Progressive), and the United National Liberation Front alleged that while displaced families struggle to survive, the government has failed to take meaningful steps toward resolving the conflict or rehabilitating those affected.

The outfits declared that all artists, business enterprises, professionals and stall owners who took part in the festival must apologise publicly before December 10. They further announced a one-year ban on four major drama troupes that performed at the festival, accusing them of going against “the wishes of the people.”

The ultimatum has added a new layer of tension in a state still grappling with prolonged crisis, deep mistrust, and the unresolved plight of thousands of displaced residents.