Manipur recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 51, according to the latest status update from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

No COVID-related deaths were reported during this period.

Among the districts, Imphal East reported the highest positivity, with 8 out of 13 samples testing positive, reflecting a positivity rate of 61.5%.

Imphal West followed with 7 cases from 15 samples, showing a 46.7% positivity rate. Tengnoupal reported 1 positive case from a single sample tested, while no other districts reported any fresh infections.

The testing update revealed that out of 38 samples tested statewide, 16 returned positive, resulting in a state-level positivity rate of 42.1% for the day. Since June 1, 2025, Manipur has conducted 185 COVID-19 tests, of which 53 have tested positive.

Testing Breakdown:

RT-PCR/TrueNat: 10 tests conducted today, 7 positives

CBNAAT: 24 tests, 5 positives



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Rapid Antigen Tests: 28 tests, 4 positives

Home Isolation & Recovery:

As of now, 48 COVID-positive patients are under home isolation. Two individuals have been discharged after completing 7 days in isolation. The cumulative number of patients who have undergone home isolation since June 1 is 50.

Cumulative COVID-19 Figures (Since 2020):

Total cases: 1,40,093

Total recovered: 1,37,893

Total deaths: 2,149

While no new discharges or fatalities were recorded today, officials emphasized ongoing vigilance, especially in districts showing high test positivity. Authorities have urged citizens to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and seek testing in case of symptoms.

The report was issued by Dr. Prem Chongtham (State Vety. Consultant, IDSP), Antony H. (State Data Manager, IDSP), and Dr. S. Gopal Singh (State Surveillance Officer, IDSP), Manipur.