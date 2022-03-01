IMPHAL: Manipur has recoded a 78.03 % voter turn out of as of 5 pm on Monday, the chief election officer informed. Voting for the first phase of the assembly polls began at 7 am in 1,721 polling stations in five districts.

At least one person was injured in a clash between two parties in Churachandpur district. An EVM was damaged, and it was later replaced. Alleged Congress workers vandalised a BJP polling booth in Kakwa area in Langthabal constituency in Imphal West district, while a vehicle of an NPP candidate was damaged by supporters of a rival group in Keirao seat, although nobody was injured in the incident.