Manipur records 78.03% voter turnout till 5 PM in first phase of polls
IMPHAL: Manipur has recoded a 78.03 % voter turn out of as of 5 pm on Monday, the chief election officer informed. Voting for the first phase of the assembly polls began at 7 am in 1,721 polling stations in five districts.
At least one person was injured in a clash between two parties in Churachandpur district. An EVM was damaged, and it was later replaced. Alleged Congress workers vandalised a BJP polling booth in Kakwa area in Langthabal constituency in Imphal West district, while a vehicle of an NPP candidate was damaged by supporters of a rival group in Keirao seat, although nobody was injured in the incident.
Polling was stalled at a polling station in Saitu constituency this morning after a clash broke out between two groups, police said.
This is the first of the two-part election in Manipur.
It needs mention here that as many as 173 candidates are in the fray. The key candidates whose fates would be decided today include Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who is contesting from Heingang, speaker Y Khemchand Singh from Singjamei, Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar.
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