Manipur has recorded the presence of the elusive Asian golden cat for the first time, with a camera trap capturing the rare wild feline in Shirui village of Ukhrul district.

The record was documented by ENFOGAL (Environmental Force at Grass Root Level), marking a significant addition to the state’s documented wildlife and highlighting the ecological importance of the Shirui landscape.

The Asian golden cat (Catopuma temminckii) is a wild feline native to South and Southeast Asia. Classified as Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, the species is difficult to observe in the wild because of its elusive behaviour.

Camera traps are an important tool for documenting such species and monitoring their presence in forest habitats.

The discovery underscores the importance of sustained wildlife monitoring and forest conservation in the Shirui Hills. Further surveys could help researchers establish the species’ distribution, habitat use and presence in other parts of Manipur.