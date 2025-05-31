Continuous and incessant rainfall over the past several days has led to widespread flooding across Manipur, disrupting daily life and triggering emergency responses across the state. One of the state’s major rivers, the Imphal River, has overflowed its banks, inundating low-lying areas in Imphal West and Imphal East districts.



The state government has issued advisories urging residents in flood-prone zones to remain alert and follow official guidance. Precautionary measures are being actively implemented in vulnerable areas, with authorities closely monitoring river water levels and urban drainage networks to prevent escalation.



Disaster response units have been placed on high alert, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall across the region. The state has activated a Flood Control Room, reachable at 0385-2451550, to coordinate rescue and relief efforts.



Urban centers, particularly Imphal city, have witnessed severe waterlogging, resulting in traffic bottlenecks, disruption of essential services, and significant inconvenience for commuters.



The government has appealed to citizens to stay indoors where possible and track updates via official channels. Relief operations and contingency planning are underway as authorities brace for the possibility of worsening weather conditions.