One of the premier medical institution in the entire Northeast region, The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, is functioning without a Director and is currently struggling to function properly.

Although, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, ministry appointed Dr. L. Ranjit as the in-charge director, but, the High Court of Manipur on December 19 quashed and set aside the appointment of Dr. L. Ranjit as in-charge director on the grounds that the authorities have entrusted additional charge of director of RIMS, Imphal to L Ranjit arbitrarily and in a "pick and choose manner and in complete violation" of the provisions of Rule 12(1)(ii) of the Rules and Regulations of RIMS, Imphal. As per the High Court order, Dr. L. Ranjit is no longer the director with effect from December 19.

Without director in the institution, many important files are pending resulting in delay in many important decisions.The non-appointment of an in-charge director or a caretaker by the ministry has also raised questions about the alleged lack of importance given to Manipur or RIMS.

Meanwhile, it is said that the process for appointment of a regular director had begun with interview of candidates held on December 22 last year by a high level interview board.

However, RIMS remaining without a director regardless of whether its temporary arrangement, will only jeopardise its functioning and its dream of upscaling to AIIMS level.

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal is the only Medical College from the entire North East and West Bengal to figure amongst the top 40 Medical Institutions & Universities of India.

RIMS is in the 38th Position in NIRF ranking 2019-20, released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.AIIMS, New Delhi, PGI Chandigarh and CMC Vellore are the top three ranked institutions in the rankings.“RIMS is the only medical college from the entire North East and West Bengal to figure amongst the top 40 medical institutions & universities of the country,” a statement of RIMS said.

“It is a matter of great pride that RIMS is ahead of many prominent institutions of the country. There are over 540 medical colleges in the country,” it added.It is a matter of great pride that RIMS is ahead of many prominent institutions of India including all others new AIIMS that have come up in recent times.