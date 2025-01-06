Manipur's Chief Electoral Office published the final photo electoral rolls for all 60 assembly constituencies on January 6, revealing significant demographic shifts and increased voter registration across the state.

The updated rolls show a notable improvement in gender representation, with the ratio increasing to 1,070 from 1,069 in the draft rolls published last October. The total electoral base now stands at 20,54,387 voters, marking a net increase of 19,727 electors from the previous draft.

"The total number of newly enrolled electors during the Revision Period is 29,468 new enrollments, including 13,348 male, 16,118 female, and 2 third gender electors," stated Chief Electoral Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha in the official release. The elector-population ratio has also improved to 55.37% from 54.84%.

The revision process saw 9,741 names being removed from the electoral rolls. Additionally, 21,148 service electors were registered, comprising 20,131 male and 1,017 female personnel.

Citizens and political party representatives can inspect the final rolls at local Electoral Registration Officers' offices or through Booth Level Officers. Digital access is available on the Chief Electoral Officer's website at ceomanipur.nic.in.

Recognised national and state political parties will receive one free printed copy of the final electoral rolls for each assembly constituency. Additional copies can be purchased at Rs 2 per page, while DVD-ROMs are available at Rs 100 per assembly constituency from the CEO's office in Lamphelpat.