In a high-level review of relief efforts for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in violence-affected regions of Manipur, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Tapan Kumar Deka visited two key relief centres in Churachandpur district on Monday, June 2.



Accompanied by Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, Director General of Police Rajeev Singh, and other senior officials from both the central and state administrations, the delegation conducted a comprehensive inspection of relief operations and interacted with displaced individuals to assess ongoing rehabilitation measures.



The visit commenced at the Dorcas Locality Community Hall, where the Union Home Secretary inaugurated several initiatives aimed at enhancing self-reliance and well-being among displaced women and children. Among the newly launched facilities were a Women's Tailoring Centre under the Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETI), a creche for young children, and the symbolic “Wall of Hope,” highlighting community resilience.



In a special programme organized at the site, local communities presented traditional shawls and tokens of gratitude to the dignitaries. The officials, in turn, recognized and felicitated displaced students from Class 1 to matriculation who had demonstrated academic excellence despite adverse conditions. Certificates of merit and other forms of encouragement were distributed to honor their resilience and determination.