In a significant effort to alleviate the hardships faced by the fishing community of Champu Khangpok Floating Village, the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) has distributed a second instalment of essential supplies.

The supplies including food items and medical necessities, were delivered to the representatives and villagers who had been trapped by thick biomass (phumdis) for the past two and a half weeks due to strong winds.

The dense floating vegetation, known as phumdis, has isolated the community from the rest of the lake, leaving them struggling to survive. The LDA’s timely intervention has provided much-needed relief to the villagers who have been enduring significant hardship.



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Superintending Engineer of LDA Ng Sanajaoba Meetei and Project Coordinator of LDA RK Keshokumar Singh from the LDA personally handed over the supplies to the community representatives and villagers.

These representatives said that beyond providing essential supplies, the LDA is actively exploring options to remove the phumdis surrounding the floating village to enable the villagers to resume their daily activities and fishing operations, which are their primary means of livelihood.

The district administration's proactive efforts in coming forward to help the stranded villagers during this critical period are highly commendable and greatly appreciated, the team said.

The LDA continues to stand by its commitment to not only preserve the natural beauty and ecological significance of Loktak Lake but also to support the indigenous communities that are integral to its history and conservation, the representatives of LDA assured.