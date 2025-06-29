Manipur reports 13 new Covid-19 cases, majority from Imphal West

Manipur is seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases, with 13 new infections confirmed in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate of Health Services. Of the 43 samples tested, nearly one-third returned positive results.

Ten of the new cases were reported from Imphal West district, while Bishnupur, Imphal East, and Thoubal districts recorded one case each.

The recent uptick follows the detection of the state’s first case of a new COVID-19 variant on May 8 in Imphal West. Since then, the state has logged a total of 230 cases tied to the new strain. As of now, 112 individuals have recovered after home isolation, while 118 cases remain active.

Health officials are urging residents to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols, especially in districts showing higher transmission rates.