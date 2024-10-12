The total number of dengue cases in Manipur this year has reached 1,353, with a spike occurring this month, an official said on October 12.

Cases stood at just 230 till September, however, it spiked during the first few days of October, the official informed.

Manipur has reported four dengue deaths this year with three in Imphal West district and one in Bishnupur district.

Imphal West district reported the highest number of 938 cases followed by Imphal East with 285 cases.

Meanwhile, Thoubal and Kakching districts reported 43 cases each while Bishnupur reported 23 cases. Jiribam, Tengnoupal, Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts have not reported any case so far, he said.

On Thursday, Manipur Health and Family Welfare minister S Ranjan Singh had said "Compared to last year, the number of dengue cases is relatively low. However, the government is concerned as till yesterday there have been 1,195 cases with Imphal East and Imphal West district together contributed to 1,070 cases alone."

"The health department is trying to safeguard people from dengue in terms of source reduction, awareness programme, fogging at positive areas. Coordinated and responsible efforts with the public is required to reduce the source of dengue. We have to destroy the breeding grounds," Sapam had said.

A total of 2,548 dengue cases were detected in 2023 in Manipur.