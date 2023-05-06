Amid the ongoing tension in the hill state of Manipur, the Army on May 5 opened fire at youth in order to maintain the law and order situation.

As per ground reports, the people in the eight districts of Manipur including Bishnupur district have been emotionally disturbed over the ST row.

Meanwhile, on May 5 night, at around 11 PM, a group of youths came out of their residence as a mark of protest, however, they were fired upon by the army to bring peace to the area.

Following this, a youth reportedly succumbed to its injuries, making it to be the first death after the government announced 'shoot at sight' orders.

Alos Read: Manipur violence: CRPF CoBRA commando on leave shot dead in Churachandpur district

The deceased has been identified as Biyash Ningthoujam, aged 23 years old hailing from Nambol in Bishnupur district in Manipur.

Further on-gound report also claimed that many bloackades have been kept in place by miscreats in all the major districts hit by violence.

A CRPF CoBRA commando on leave was shot dead by armed assailants in his village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on May 5.

Constable Chonkholen Haokip of the 204th CoBRA battalion's delta company was slain at 2-3 p.m., they added.

The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown, but it is believed that intruders dressed in police fatigues invaded his hamlet and murdered him, according to top officials.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is a guerrilla warfare commando force of the Central Reserve Police Force that accepts only the toughest and most physically fit soldiers. Apart from those troops assigned with counter-insurgency operations in the northeastern portion of the nation, the majority of its ten battalions are deployed for anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.