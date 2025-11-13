Manipur reports fresh African swine fever outbreak; authorities issue containment orders

A fresh outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) has been confirmed in Manipur, prompting veterinary authorities to activate rapid containment measures across affected districts.

The Directorate of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Services notified the outbreak on November 13, identifying affected locations in Kakching and Churachandpur districts. The disease was detected at properties belonging to M Barunkumar in Moirangthem Leikai Khamlangba Pareng, M. Ramananda in Kakching Turel Wangma (Ward No. 5), and Khaimuon in Kangvai Village.

African swine fever is a highly contagious viral disease affecting domestic and wild pigs, causing high mortality rates and severe economic losses to farmers. However, Director R.K. Khogendrajit Singh emphasised that the disease is not zoonotic and "does not infect humans and therefore poses no risk to public health".

The department has deployed 60 rapid response teams across all districts to implement control measures in accordance with the National Action Plan for Control, Containment and Eradication of African Swine Fever (2020). The operation involves collaboration with district administration, forest offices, and village and block-level authorities.

Under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act (2009), African swine fever is classified as a notifiable disease, triggering mandatory containment protocols. A dedicated control room has been established at the State Veterinary Hospital in Sanjenthong, providing daily updates on containment measures at 5.30 pm.

Affected farmers and residents can contact the Joint Director for Kakching and Thoubal districts on 7085545721, or the Joint Director for Churachandpur district on 9436031052. Necessary logistics for eradication efforts have been distributed to joint directors in the affected districts.

Director Singh issued strict directives prohibiting the movement of pigs, pig feed, or infected materials from designated infected and surveillance zones, which will be formally notified by district authorities. The disposal of pig carcasses or any pig remains in water bodies, roadsides, or fields is also banned.

The director urged residents to "extend full co-operation in control, containment and eradication measures" whilst reiterating that people should "not panic as the disease is not transmissible to humans".