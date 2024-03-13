Expressing Kwatha Khunou villagers are not safe even before the present crisis was unfolded, residents of said villagers in Manipur urged state government to open permanent security post in their village.

Speaking to media, chairman of Kwatha Khunou Village, Ningthoujam Manihar said that Kwatha Khunou village which is inhabited by just 42 people of 13 households is located very close to Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district. Because of its close proximity, villagers are having instable lifestyle since political upheaval started in neighbouring Myanmar in March 2020.

He continued and said that from March 2020 onwards, women and children have been seeking refugee every now and then at Kwatha Khunjao, a village that lies just 7 Km from Kwatha Khunou, and other safer places. But after Manipur crisis was erupted on May 3 last year, most of the villagers are taking shelter at Kwatha Khunjao and other safer places.

While strongly condemning recent arson in the Kwatha Khunou where two houses were completely burnt down on March 10 night by unknown miscreants, he said that earlier all the household properties were stolen by unidentified people and recently two houses were burnt down recently which is very unfortunate.

Kwatha Khunou villagers are generally peace-loving and humble people. As such despite facing many challenges and difficulties, the villagers are putting all-out effort to protect state’s boundary. But insecurity level has been mounting that setting up of a permanent security post is much needed, he added while expressing that Kwatha Khunou villagers will return back to their village only when security post is installed.

“We are facing several untold miseries and challenges. Myanmar army as well as rebels often visited the village. Assam Rifles could not protect us fully. On top of that there is no permanent security post in the area. It would be too risky for the villagers to return back to Kwatha Khunou if permanent security measures are taken up,” he expressed.

Also read: Manipur: Meitei village Kwatha Khunou set ablaze by alleged miscreants