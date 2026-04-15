Manipur: Residents of peripheral villages in Imphal East meet CM, urge retention of Pambei-Led UNLF camp

Residents of 28 Meitei villages located in the peripheral areas of Imphal East district have urged Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh not to relocate or replace the designated camp of the Pambei-led United National Liberation Front (UNLF) at Nungshum village, citing concerns over security and stability.

The appeal followed a protest staged on Wednesday, April 15 at Nungshum village in Imphal East, where residents demanded that the camp remain in its current location. Subsequently, a delegation representing the 28 villages met the Chief Minister and submitted a memorandum outlining their concerns.

In the memorandum, residents highlighted the vulnerability of peripheral regions, particularly areas such as the Khamenlok Hill Range in the Uyumpok-Nongshum belt, which they said have been severely affected since the onset of the ongoing crisis in the state. They alleged that the presence of armed groups, including those operating from the so-called Sinai Camp and associated with Kuki militant factions under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) arrangement, has contributed to a deteriorating security environment.

According to the memorandum, the continued activities of such groups have created an atmosphere of fear and instability, making it difficult for residents to carry out daily life. However, villagers noted that the situation witnessed a marked improvement following the establishment of the Pambei-led UNLF camp in the area.

The residents expressed apprehension over reports that the camp could be withdrawn or relocated, stating that its presence has played a crucial role in maintaining peace and stability. They urged the government to refrain from taking any decision that could adversely affect the security situation in the region.

Responding to the development, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said the matter is under “careful and serious consideration” of the government. In a social media post following a meeting with a delegation of 25 representatives from the affected villages at the Secretariat, he assured that no hasty decision would be taken.

“All aspects will be thoroughly examined to ensure that the safety and protection of the villages are fully safeguarded,” the Chief Minister said, emphasising the importance of maintaining peace, stability and security in the region.