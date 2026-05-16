Manipur: Residents, women protest alleged large-scale earth cutting at Leimaching Hill in Imphal East

Residents and women’s groups in Manipur’s Imphal East district staged a protest at the foothills of Leimaching on May 15, condemning the alleged large-scale earth cutting taking place at the hill and demanding immediate government intervention to protect the environment.

The demonstration was organised by the Kshetrigao Nupi Lamjing Lup along with local Meira Paibis. Protesters from villages located near the Nongmaiching forest range gathered at the Leimaching foothills carrying placards with slogans such as “Save Leimaching Save Environment to Protect Ecosystem.”

The protesters alleged that continuous and unregulated earth excavation at Leimaching hill has caused significant environmental damage and poses a threat to the local ecosystem. They urged the authorities to immediately stop all excavation activities at the site.

Speaking during the protest, Secretary of the Kshetrigao Nupi Lamjing Lup, Pangambam Anita, said several awareness campaigns have been conducted on environmental protection and climate change, but unchecked earth cutting at Leimaching continues despite growing public concern.

Questioning the legality of the excavation, Anita asked under what norms the earth cutting was being carried out. She stated that local villagers have protected the hill for years and would not allow its destruction.

She further said that if soil is required for development-related works, it should be sourced from authorised locations rather than from hills conserved by local communities.

Anita informed that memorandums have already been submitted to the Chief Minister and the Imphal East Deputy Commissioner seeking immediate intervention in the matter.

Expressing concern over the continued excavation, she warned that Leimaching could soon lose its natural form if the earth cutting remains unchecked. She also stressed the ecological importance of hills in maintaining clean air and climate balance.

The protesters demanded that the authorities publicly disclose who authorised the excavation and revoke any permissions granted for earth cutting at the hill.