The Manipur police have accepted the resignation of Jiribam officer in charge Sagapam Ibotombi Singh, who sought to quit his job a few days ago, according to an official order.

Ibotombi Singh tendered his resignation a day after he was transferred from Jiribam police station to the Manipur Police Training Academy in Imphal East district on November 14.

He had cited “unavoidable circumstances of my family and other reasons” as reasons for quitting the service.

“The resignation tendered by Inspector Sagapam Ibotombi Singh, the then OC of Jiribam PS vide his letter on 15.11.2024, is hereby accepted and he is allowed to resign from service with immediate effect,” according to an order signed by Directive General of Police Rajiv Singh.

The order issued on November 23 was made public on Monday.

It is in Jiribam where the November 11 abduction and subsequent killing of three women and three children by suspected Hmar-Kuki-Zo militants sparked violent protests.



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