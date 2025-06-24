Manipur: Review meeting on Dharti Aaba Abhiyaan campaign held in Jiribam

A review meeting of the Dharti Aaba Abhiyaan campaign was held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar, IAS, at the DC Office chamber in Jiribam.

The campaign, part of a nationwide initiative by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, aims to promote awareness and ensure the saturation of benefits from various government schemes in tribal areas.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted that the weeklong campaign in Jiribam district began on June 16, covering tribal villages like Chotobekra and Bhutangkhal. This initiative is being conducted between June 15 and 30 as part of a focused national outreach to bring essential welfare services to the doorsteps of tribal communities.

Krishna Kumar emphasised that the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Grameen Vikas Abhiyaan (DAJGVA) is a time-bound mission designed to saturate government services, ensure infrastructural development in tribal regions, and empower tribal populations for holistic and sustainable growth.



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He also directed all departments involved to accelerate their service delivery mechanisms and submit their action plans for the next round of outreach activities, which are scheduled for June 25 at Chotobekra village and June 28 at Jairolpokpi village. The campaign’s first two phases were successfully held on June 16 in Chotobekra and June 17 in Bhutangkhal.

Among the schemes promoted during the campaign are the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, and initiatives focused on household electrification and off-grid solar energy. Other services include the New Solar Power Scheme, provisions under the Forest Rights Act of 2006, and health schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, National Health Mission, and National Sickle Cell Mission. Educational and livelihood programs such as Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, services through Anganwadi centres, the Skill India Mission, and the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana have also been integrated into the outreach effort.

The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the campaign’s success, aiming to close service delivery gaps and foster inclusive development for tribal communities in Jiribam.