Manipur rights body condemns alleged midnight CRPF search at Kuki-Zo Council leader’s home

The Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR), Sadar Hills, has condemned an alleged midnight search operation carried out by the CRPF's CoBRA unit at the residence of Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) Joint Secretary Douminlal Haokip in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, calling it a "gross abuse of authority" and a violation of the rights of women and children.

According to the organisation, heavily armed CRPF CoBRA personnel entered Haokip's residence at Bongphajol village at around 2.30 am on July 12 and conducted a search without producing a warrant. KWOHR alleged that the operation took place while women and children were asleep and in the absence of the head of the family.

The organisation said such late-night operations inside civilian homes cause psychological trauma and create fear among innocent residents, particularly in conflict-affected areas.

"No security operation, irrespective of its objective, should be carried out in a manner that intimidates innocent families or disregards their fundamental rights," the organisation said in a statement.

Questioning the legality of the operation, KWOHR said security agencies are required to obtain judicial authorisation and follow due legal procedure before carrying out searches. It argued that any deviation from established legal norms would amount to a violation of constitutional safeguards and the rule of law.

The organisation also warned that conducting midnight raids without visibly complying with legal procedures could erode public trust in security institutions and raise concerns over accountability and the protection of civil liberties.

KWOHR has urged the Government of India, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the CRPF to clarify the legal basis for the operation and order an independent, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the conduct of the personnel involved. It also demanded action against any officials found to have violated legal procedures.

Appealing for restraint during counter-insurgency operations, the organisation called on security forces to uphold human rights and ensure that enforcement measures do not result in intimidation or psychological harassment of civilians, especially women and children.

The organisation also expressed solidarity with Haokip's family and said the protection of constitutional rights and human dignity must remain paramount regardless of the prevailing security situation.