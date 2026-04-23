Manipur rights group opposes UAPA move, demands withdrawal of Section 43A notification

The Youth’s Forum for Protection of Human Rights (YFPHR) has expressed strong concern over the Manipur government’s recent notification to implement Section 43A of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, calling for its immediate withdrawal.

In a press release, the organisation said it was “shocked” by the April 22 notification issued by the state Home Department, which empowers law enforcement agencies with enhanced powers of arrest and search. It argued that such measures could create fear among civilians, particularly at a time when protests are ongoing across the state.

The group linked its concerns to recent incidents of violence in Manipur, including the killing of two children earlier this month and the deaths of three civilians during subsequent protests. It stated that despite public demands, there has been limited visible progress in terms of arrests or action against those allegedly involved.

While acknowledging that the case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency for investigation, the organisation said people across the state have been holding peaceful protests seeking justice, accountability and fair inquiry.

YFPHR maintained that the imposition of Section 43A could be seen as disproportionate in the current context and urged authorities to prioritise addressing public grievances. It also called for steps to ensure accountability in the recent incidents and protection of civilians’ rights.

The organisation appealed to the government to withdraw the notification, take action against those responsible for the killings, and ensure that law enforcement measures do not adversely affect peaceful protestors.