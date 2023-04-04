The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has agreed to cancel the results for the appointment to the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and provide fresh results with reservation as demanded by the All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM). The decision was made after a meeting held on April 3, which was attended by RIMS Authority, Hon'ble Minister (TA & Hills), Hon'ble Minister (Health & FW), and Chairman (HAC).

According to the memorandum of agreement reached during the meeting, RIMS Authority will declare fresh results within one week with reservation for Scheduled Castes (3%), Other Backward Classes (13%), and Scheduled Tribes (34%) based on Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) already conducted. The RIMS Authority also agreed to follow existing rules and Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) guidelines in matters of recruitment to Group C and D posts in the future.

In response, the ATSUM agreed to keep in abeyance the total shutdown they called for in protest against the RIMS Authority's failure to rectify the reservation discrepancies and nullify the LDC results in gross violation of the quantum of reservation for the Scheduled Tribes.

Earlier on April 3, The Kuki Students' Organization Chandel district, the Kuki Students' Organization Churachandpur, and the Senapati District Students' Association had pledged their support to the ATSUM call for a 12-hour state-wide total shutdown on April 4, in protest against the reservation discrepancies in the recruitment of staffs by RIMS Authority.

The Kuki Students' Organization Chandel district condemned the RIMS Authority's adamant stand and negligence to rectify the reservation discrepancies even after repeated requests. The organization has decided to enforce the bandh within the district as a sign of discontentment against the deprivation of the rightful share of every job recruitment. The KSO Churachandpur has also extended its support to the ATSUM call for the 12-hours state-wide total shutdown, and the Senapati District Students' Association has wholly endorsed the total shutdown called by ATSUM on April 4 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM in protest against the above-mentioned discrepancies in the recruitment of staffs by RIMS Authority.