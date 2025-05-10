In the wake of an escalating protest by students, the Dean and Sub-Dean of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal have submitted their resignations.

The protest, which began on May 7, was sparked by shocking allegations that the institute’s Director used abusive and threatening language against students.

Dr. Th Meera, Dean (Academic), and Laishram Trinity Meetei, Sub-Dean (Student Affairs), tendered their resignations on May 8. The RIMS Deputy Director (Administration) confirmed that the resignations were accepted by the institute's authority.



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Students from various departments—including MBBS, BDS, MRI, MLT, BASLP, and BSc Nursing—launched a mass protest, condemning the Director’s alleged remarks. According to students, the Director reportedly told them to “dance naked,” “commit suicide,” or that he would “hang them.” The students claim these comments were not only abusive but have severely impacted their mental well-being.

Despite the resignations, students continue their agitation, staging overnight protests within the RIMS campus. Protestors stated that their movement will not be called off until more concrete action is taken against the Director himself, asserting that the removal of two officials is not enough to address the gravity of the situation.