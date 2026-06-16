Manipur: RIMS says its role is limited to providing medical treatment after protest

The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has said that its sole responsibility is to provide medical care to patients and that it has no role in bringing patients to the hospital or in arranging security, following protests on its premises over the treatment of three injured youths.

The clarification came a day after tensions escalated at the hospital complex, where protesters alleged that three injured youths undergoing treatment were militants. The situation led to the firing of tear gas shells and baton charge by security personnel amid the unrest.

The three injured persons, all from the Kuki community, were reportedly brought to RIMS by security forces after being referred from the 183 Military Hospital, Leimakhong.

In a statement issued on Monday night, RIMS said it was not responsible for transporting the patients or for deploying security personnel during their movement and treatment.

“The injured persons were brought in by 183 Military Hospital, Leimakhong, for necessary medical treatment,” the institute said, adding that security arrangements were made by the concerned authorities.

The institute further stated that its role was limited to providing medical treatment in accordance with professional and humanitarian obligations. “The sole responsibility of RIMS is to provide medical care to all patients brought to the hospital,” it said.

RIMS also appealed to the public not to disrupt hospital services, noting that such disturbances could adversely affect critically ill and emergency patients receiving treatment.

In a separate statement issued on Tuesday, the institute strongly condemned the firing of mock bombs and smoke bombs within the hospital premises during the protest on Monday, describing it as a serious disruption of healthcare services.

The protestors had reportedly raised questions over security arrangements for the patients and compared the situation with civilian movement through Kuki-majority areas in Kangpokpi district.

The matter remains under further scrutiny as authorities assess the security situation in and around the hospital campus.