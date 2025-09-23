Manipur: RIMS services resume tomorrow as TAMOA temporarily halts strike, demands pending

The Teachers’ and Medical Officers’ Association (TAMOA) has announced the temporary suspension of its ongoing agitation at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal. Hospital services are set to resume from 8:00 AM on Wednesday, 24 September.

The decision comes after TAMOA reviewed suggestions and opinions from the RIMS General Body, which included representatives from medical, nursing, non-teaching staff, resident doctors, and students. The association also examined written assurances provided by the authorities and deliberated on the hardships faced by patients due to the disruption of healthcare services.



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While services resume, TAMOA emphasized that the suspension is interim and contingent upon the fulfillment of several demands, including the swift arrest of assailants, prompt communication to address misunderstandings between doctors and patients, cybercrime alerts and legal recourse against social media slander or threats, enhanced security measures with armed personnel at sensitive RIMS locations, and the establishment of a dedicated public relations cell.

The association stated that the situation will be reviewed after one week to ensure compliance with the Charter of Demands.

Copies of the circular have been sent to the RIMS Director, Medical Superintendent, IMA MSB, and all associated staff and professional bodies affiliated with the institute.